Home / India News / SC rejects plea seeking direction to fix expenses' limit by parties

SC rejects plea seeking direction to fix expenses' limit by parties

"Either these are legislative changes or policy matters. How can we entertain a petition like this," a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud observed

"These are all matters of legislative policy," said the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 11:54 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to fix the limit of expenses by political parties and candidates in elections, saying these are matters of legislative policy.

"Either these are legislative changes or policy matters. How can we entertain a petition like this," a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud observed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The bench was hearing a plea filed by a Haryana-based man seeking several directions, including to calculate and fix the limit of expenses by political parties and candidates, restrict the expenditure on articles printed and posted prior to nominations and calculate expenses of rallies performed during filing of nomination.

"These are all matters of legislative policy," said the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The plea had also sought a direction to all the high courts to decide election petitions within six months.

"These are not matters on which we can merely give directions. There is already a law...," the bench observed.

The petitioner told the bench there was no limit on expenditure by political parties.

"That is a matter of legislative change," the CJI said, adding, "We can't command Parliament that you shall enact a law on this subject".

The petitioner also referred to section 86 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with trial of election petitions.

"Dismissed. These are all matters of policy," the bench said.

Also Read

Institutional collaboration precursor to solution finding: CJI Chandrachud

Centre appoints Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, SV Bhatti as Supreme Court judges

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

'God may have heard prayers, no thanks to govt': SC on Delhi air pollution

SC's real-time data now available on National Judicial Data Grid: CJI

ZPM leader Lalduhoma sworn as CM of Mizoram; replaces MNF's Zoramthanga

BJP likely to appoint central observers in 3 states to pick chief ministers

LS adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar over listing of report on Moitra

Painkiller Meftal can have adverse reactions; govt issues drug safety alert

Speed limit on Yamuna E-way to be reduced to 75 kmph next week; here's why

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :D Y ChandrachudSupreme Courtexpenses of political partiesPolitical parties

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story