Home / India News / SC seeks EC reply in 3 weeks on NGO's plea for cross verification of EVMs

SC seeks EC reply in 3 weeks on NGO's plea for cross verification of EVMs

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi said it is not issuing notice to the Election Commission but only asking for a copy of the petition filed by NGO 'Association for Democratic Reform

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the response of the Election Commission of India to a plea by an NGO seeking cross verification by the voters of votes cast by them as "counted as recorded" in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi said it is not issuing notice to the Election Commission but only asking for a copy of the petition filed by NGO 'Association for Democratic Reforms' (ADR) to be served upon the standing counsel of the poll panel.

The bench asked the EC to file its reply within three weeks.

"We think that it appears to be a case of over suspicion. We sometimes tend to be overly suspicious on certain matters. We are sure that they (EC) might have taken steps to rectify any such problems, if they existed. Therefore, we are not issuing notice and only asking for the copy to be served," the bench told advocate Prashant Bhushan, who appeared for the NGO.

Bhushan said he too acknowledges that sometimes the petitioner tends to be "over suspicious" as far as the hacking of EVMs is concerned but there are other ways by which the voting machines can be manipulated.

He said in a similar petition the bench had issued notice in 2019, and requested the court to tag the instant plea along with that. The bench granted Bhushan's request.

In the instant petition, the NGO has sought direction to the poll panel and the Centre to ensure the voters are able to verify through VVPATs that their vote has been "counted as recorded".

It also sought declaring as unconstitutional the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and the practice and procedure of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to the extent that they violate the fundamental right of the voters to verify through VVPATs that their vote has been "recorded as cast" and "counted as recorded".

The plea said the requirement of the voters verifying that their votes have been "recorded as cast" is somewhat met when the VVPAT slip is displayed for about seven seconds after pressing the button on the EVM through a transparent window for the voters to verify that their vote has been recorded on the internally printed VVPAT slip before the slip falls into the 'ballot box'.

"However, there is a complete vacuum in law as the ECI has provided no procedure for the voter to verify that her vote has been counted as recorded' which is an indispensable part of voter verifiability. The failure of the ECI to provide for the same is in the teeth of purport and object of the directions issued by this Court inSubramanian Swamy versus Election Commission of India, (2013 verdict), the plea said.

Also Read

Centre appoints Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, SV Bhatti as Supreme Court judges

Guwahati NGO files defamation suit against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi in Assam

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

Election Commission brings Vote From Home option for voters above 80 yrs

Purpose of Voters' Day is to encourage, promote registration: Delhi CEC

India saw significant decline in multidimensional poverty in 5 years: NITI

135 mn Indians move out of multidimensional poverty in 5 years: NITI Aayog

India has been agent of change, not of status quo: Kant on G-20 presidency

Jal Shakti dept suffers Rs 1,411 cr loss due to floods: Himchal Dy CM

India on a roll owing to landmark reforms under PM Modi: Bernstein report

Topics :Supreme CourtElection Commission

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story