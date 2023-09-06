SC stays K'taka HC order quashing 21,000 cr GST notice against Gameskraft

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Karnataka High Court's order quashing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) notice against the Bengaluru-based gaming firm Gameskraft for tax evasion of Rs 21,000 crore.

The stay is likely to result in the GST Department sending show-cause notices, which were on hold due to the High Court order, to other gaming companies as well, experts say.

"The Supreme Court staying the High Court's order, the Department will definitely use the opportunity to send show-cause notices to other gaming companies as well," said Rohit Jain, managing partner, Singhania & Co.

The court has also directed Gameskraft to file their response in the case and allowed the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence of GST to file a rejoinder.

The bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will likely hear the matter in three weeks. The bench said there is much in the High Court order that needs consideration. "Do not worry. Nothing is going to happen in three weeks," the CJI orally remarked.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) N Venkatraman argued before the apex court that Gameskraft Services comes under betting and gambling which is subject to 28 per cent GST. He said the game is played on the basis of two different transactions—the game of rummy and the wager on the game outcome.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Gameskraft, said that as per the Supreme Court's earlier judgments, a rummy game with or without a stake is a game of skill.

The ASG also said the Karnataka High Court order has put a pause on other show-cause notices causing a problem for the GST department. He said the department has to pause at least 35 different show-cause notices due to the High Court's order.

"The maintainability of the writ petition filed before the High Court in itself is questionable on grounds of alternate remedy (through the adjudication process under GST Act). The writ petition bypasses the adjudication process and sets a wrong precedent. On merits, there are a catena of judgments holding rummy to be a game of skill so it will be interesting to see how the Supreme Court applies this settled proposition in light of online gaming," Jain said.

The Karnataka High Court on May 11 quashed the Rs 20,989 crore show-cause notice against Gameskraft for alleged GST evasion. This was the biggest such claim in the history of indirect taxation.

The notice, issued by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence in September last year, covered the period from August 2017 through June 2022. It alleged that Gameskraft allowed its clients to place money bets on games played online, saying the company was promoting online betting through card, casual, and fantasy games like Rummyculture, Gamezy, and Rummytime.

Authorities had, therefore, slapped a 28 per cent tax—which is applicable on games of chance/betting and gambling—on the firm on a betting amount of about Rs 77,000 crore.

Gameskraft, said officials, was pushing customers to continue betting because there was no way of going back once the money was added to its wallet.

Officials alleged that the company was not issuing invoices to its customers. Backdated invoices, they alleged, were uncovered during forensic examinations of documents, which "directly violate Section 15(3) of the Central Goods and Services Act, 2017."

The company had said that the issue of taxability of online gaming has been pending before the GST Council for over three years. It alleged that the authorities had erred and placed gameplay under the 28 per cent tax bracket.

The issue first came to light when GST authorities raided the office of Gamekraft in November 2021. The quantum of alleged evasion was first marked at Rs 419 crore. This rose to Rs 5,000 crore and ultimately to Rs 21,000 crore in 2022.

According to a report by EY-Loco, transaction-based game revenues for the gaming industry in 2022 stood at Rs 10,400 crore, less than the GST demand from Gameskraft.