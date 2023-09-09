Home / India News / SC to hear on pleas challenging validity of sedition law on Sept 12

SC to hear on pleas challenging validity of sedition law on Sept 12

These pleas had come up on May 1 before the apex court which had deferred the hearing after the Centre said it was at an advanced stage of consultation on re-examining the penal provision

Press Trust of India New Delhi
While hearing these petitions on May 1, the top court had noted the submission of Attorney General R Venkataramani that the government had initiated the process to re-examine section 124A of the IPC.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on September 12 a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of colonial-era provision of sedition under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

These pleas had come up on May 1 before the apex court which had deferred the hearing after the Centre said it was at an advanced stage of consultation on re-examining the penal provision.

On August 11, in a landmark move to overhaul colonial-era criminal laws, the Centre had introduced in the Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, proposing among other things the repeal of sedition law and introducing a new provision with a wider definition of the offence.

As per the cause list of September 12 uploaded on the apex court website, the pleas challenging the validity of section 124A (sedition) of the IPC would come up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

While hearing these petitions on May 1, the top court had noted the submission of Attorney General R Venkataramani that the government had initiated the process to re-examine section 124A of the IPC.

"R Venkataramani, Attorney General for India, states that in pursuance of the order dated May 11, 2022, the government has initiated the process of re-examining the provisions of section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and consultations are at a substantially advanced stage," the apex court had noted in its May 1 order.

On May 11 last year, in a path-breaking order, the top court had put on hold the colonial-era penal law on sedition till an "appropriate" government forum re-examined it and directed the Centre and states to not register any fresh FIR invoking the provision.

Besides the lodging of FIRs, ongoing probes, pending trials and all proceedings under the sedition law across the country will also be in abeyance, the top court had said.

The law on sedition, which provides for a maximum jail term of life under section 124A of the IPC for creating "disaffection towards the government", was brought into the penal code in 1890, a full 57 years before Independence and almost 30 years after the IPC came into being.

Also Read

Review of sedition law in advanced stage, Centre tells apex court

For apex court, exercise of free speech is not the equivalent of sedition

Govt at advanced stage of consultation on sedition law: Centre to SC

Situation from Kashmir to Kerala makes sedition law crucial: Law panel head

Doctor prescribing cure worse than disease: Chidambaram on sedition law

Tibetan students protest against China, urge G20 leaders to take action

Time of challenges, world looking to G20 to provide leadership: UK PM Sunak

India circulates new paragraph among G20 nations to describe Ukraine crisis

Odisha's magnificent culture, heritage finds place of pride at G20: Pradhan

India's G20 presidency has become symbol of inclusion, says PM Modi

Topics :Supreme Courtsedition lawsedition

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story