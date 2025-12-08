School holiday today: Cyclone, cold wave, polls force closures in states

School holiday today: Many states, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala, are dealing with heavy rains, flooding risks, and storm-related disruptions as Cyclone Ditwah approaches India's southern coast. In response, several state administrations have announced a school holiday for December 8, 2025, prioritising student safety in light of deteriorating weather conditions.

Meanwhile, states in the North are entering peak winter at the same time, which has led to early vacations, altered school schedules, and preventative measures against pollution and extreme cold. Students and parents are even more confused as a result of temporary closures brought on by local elections in some areas.

Why are schools closed on 8 December 2025?

Widespread school closures are likely throughout India due to a mix of seasonal and cyclone-related reasons. Many states have decided to cancel classes on December 8 due to the unusual overlap of a storm in the south and winter extremes in the north. Among the main causes are:

• Cyclone Ditwah's worsening effects close to the southeast coast

• Storm surge risk, urban floods, and heavy rainfall

• Local authorities have issued yellow and orange alerts at the district level.

• Parts of North India are experiencing a cold wave.

Local holidays are associated with elections or administrative events.

State-wise school holiday on 8 December 2025

1. Tamil Nadu

As the outer bands of Cyclone Ditwah continue to batter coastal districts, Tamil Nadu remains the worst-affected state. Strong winds and continuous rain have been reported in places like Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur.

While certain senior classes may use shorter or hybrid schedules, depending on current circumstances, several districts have announced a holiday for Classes 1–8. As the IMD predicts further rain over the northern shore, authorities are continuing to implement emergency precautions.

2. Kerala