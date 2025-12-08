Home / India News / School holiday today: Cyclone, cold wave, polls force closures in states

From heavy rain in the south to extreme cold in the north, multiple states have announced school closures for December 8. Check if your district is on the list

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
School holiday today: Many states, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala, are dealing with heavy rains, flooding risks, and storm-related disruptions as Cyclone Ditwah approaches India's southern coast. In response, several state administrations have announced a school holiday for December 8, 2025, prioritising student safety in light of deteriorating weather conditions.
 
Meanwhile, states in the North are entering peak winter at the same time, which has led to early vacations, altered school schedules, and preventative measures against pollution and extreme cold. Students and parents are even more confused as a result of temporary closures brought on by local elections in some areas.

Why are schools closed on 8 December 2025?

Widespread school closures are likely throughout India due to a mix of seasonal and cyclone-related reasons. Many states have decided to cancel classes on December 8 due to the unusual overlap of a storm in the south and winter extremes in the north. Among the main causes are:
 
Cyclone Ditwah's worsening effects close to the southeast coast
Storm surge risk, urban floods, and heavy rainfall
Local authorities have issued yellow and orange alerts at the district level.
Parts of North India are experiencing a cold wave.
Local holidays are associated with elections or administrative events. 

State-wise school holiday on 8 December 2025

1. Tamil Nadu
 
As the outer bands of Cyclone Ditwah continue to batter coastal districts, Tamil Nadu remains the worst-affected state. Strong winds and continuous rain have been reported in places like Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur. 
 
While certain senior classes may use shorter or hybrid schedules, depending on current circumstances, several districts have announced a holiday for Classes 1–8. As the IMD predicts further rain over the northern shore, authorities are continuing to implement emergency precautions.

2. Kerala 

The extended system of the cyclone is causing persistent rains in Kerala. Due to Local Body Elections, the state will also observe holidays on December 9 and 11, giving many schools a longer break. In the impacted districts, both public and private establishments will continue to be closed. 
 
If conditions worsen, certain areas may temporarily switch to online learning; therefore, students are recommended to pay attention to district-level notifications.
 
3. Maharashtra 
 
Due to a combination of light rain, heavy fog, and civic preparations in some urban areas, some sections of Maharashtra have declared selective holidays even though they are far from the cyclone's direct route. District-specific closures do not apply throughout the entire state.

School holidays in winter across many states

Schedule changes leading to schools preparing for winter break as 2025 draws to a close. In order to accommodate the holiday season and administrative preparation, many institutions may change the dates of classes and tests. 
 
Christmas eve (December 24) is recognised as an official holiday at many private and public schools, particularly those that are close to Christian communities. This allows for early festive preparations.
 
From December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026, PM SHRI Schools will take a 10-day winter break. Parents and students should check these dates with the administration of each school.
 

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

