A Bandh was declared in Bengaluru on Tuesday to protest the Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu through Karnataka. The Bengaluru Urban District Deputy Commissioner, Dayananda K A, announced a holiday for all schools and universities in the city. Majority of the private schools and colleges across the city had previously announced a holiday for students on Monday.

According to the data, the Bengaluru City University has postponed its undergrad exams. The university was scheduled to hold BA and BSc exams for the students in the second and fourth semesters today, September 26, which has now been postponed to October 3.

The bandh has been called by 'Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti', an umbrella outfit of farmers' associations and different associations driven by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar.

Bengaluru Bandh: Insights

As indicated by reports, different associations, including farmers and pro-Kannada groups have set for their protest against the contentious Cauvery river water release to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka. The timing for Bengaluru bandh is from 6 am to 6 pm on September 26.

Bandh will disturb ordinary life in the city, with schools, banks, ATMs, public and private vehicles, universities, offices, shops, business, and eateries and lodgings expected to be shut.

But, essential services, for example hospitals, emergency services, petrol pumps, nursing homes, medical shops, water supply, electricity, and sanitation services are supposed to stay open.

While taking care of the law and order condition in the city, heavy deployment of police will be ensured and section 144 imposed, according to authorities.

Support system to the Bengaluru Bandh Over 175 companies across the state have announced support to the bandh and said that they stand with the farmer groups who are challenging Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu. Since opposition have also given their support to the bandh, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the government wouldn't attempt to disrupt it, it is likely to be a success.

In the meantime, amid the continuous Cauvery river water sharing debate in Tamil Nadu, Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) MP HD Deve Gowda on Monday in a letter to PM Narendra Modi requested for a group of specialists to study on the water and standing crop situation in Karnataka.

What are the services closed during Bangalore bandh?

KSRTC and BMTC buses- The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Staff and Workers Federation extended their support for 'Bengaluru Bandh' and both KSRTC and BMTC services are going to be impacted.

Private cab services- Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association President Tanveer Pasha declared support for the bandh and chose to remain off the streets on Tuesday.

Schools and colleges- However, the private schools union general secretary Shashikumar stated that they would extend their support by wearing black bands on their arms, holiday is yet to be announced for some schools and colleges. A decision is likely to be made today.

What are the services open during Bengaluru bandh?

Namma Metro - The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited will be operating the metro services in the city normally today. There will be no disturbances on any line of Namma metro in Bengaluru.

Emergency services- All emergency service-related transports like ambulances, pharma vehicles and other significant goods and services transport will work. Hospitals and medical stores will likewise run as normal.

Taxis and restaurants- Taxis are probably going to be available and restaurants will stay open as associations pulled out from Bengaluru Bandh yesterday.