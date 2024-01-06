Home / India News / Schools in Noida shut till January 14 for up to 8th standard due to cold

Winter,IMD Weather Alert
Press Trust of India Noida

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Saturday ordered all schools in Noida and Greater Noida to observe holiday for students up to Class 8 till January 14 in view of the prevailing dense fog and cold weather conditions.

Issued by District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar, the order stands applicable to all schools recognised by the state board, CBSE, ICSE, IB and others.

"In compliance with the instructions given by District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, all the board (CBSE/ICSE IB, UP Board and others) affiliated schools (from Class nursery to 8) running in the district Gautam Buddh Nagar, will observe holiday till January 14," it stated.

"The order should be strictly followed," Panwar added.

Meanwhile, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh said the timings for Classes 9-12 will be 10 am to 3 pm during this period.

The minimum temperatures in parts of western Uttar Pradesh has dipped to single-digit figures. The minimum temperature in Gautam Buddh Nagar was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius on Saturday and is expected to hover between 9 and 13 degrees Celsius over the next six days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave and fog warning for western Uttar Pradesh, which includes Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Cold wave conditions, along with fog, is predicted for Saturday and Sunday, followed by thunderstorms, lightning, squall and fog on Tuesday, the IMD said in a sub-divisional warning.

Topics :winterDelhi winterNorth India cold waveDense fogSchools

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

