Home / India News / BJP planning nationwide live telecast of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

BJP planning nationwide live telecast of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced plans to telecast the grand consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya live on the booth level across the country

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya
ANI Politics

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 12:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced plans to telecast the grand consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya live on the booth level across the country.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As per party sources, BJP workers have been instructed to set up large screens for the live telecast of the Shri Ram Consecration at the booth level.

This initiative aims to provide a means for the common people to witness the consecration of Shri Ram Lala.

"This way, the general public can have darshan of Shri Ram Lala and witness the consecration ceremony," the source mentioned.

Additionally, BJP workers are encouraged to engage in social work on a personal level.

"Workers may choose to distribute blankets, organize community feasts ('bhandar'), or contribute through donations in terms of food or fruits to help those in need," the sources added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the grand ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Why the temple will be consecrated on January 22

Security tightened in Ayodhya ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir

Ayodhya: Consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla to kick off from January 16

How Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for rise of spiritual tourism in Ayodhya

Number of voters in Sikkim rises 1% to 462K; 3,856 PWDs in electoral rolls

Kovind-led panel on simultaneous polls invites suggestions from public

Number of voters in Tripura rises to 2.85 million, sex ratio improves

Formula E cancels Hyderabad E-Prix, alleges breach of contract by govt

India records single-day rise of 774 Covid-19 cases, active cases at 4,187

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BJPRam templeRam Temple disputeBharatiya Janata PartyRSS

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story