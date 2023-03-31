Aadhaar authenticated transactions jump over 13% to cross 226 crore: UIDAI

Aadhaar authenticated transactions in February jumped over 13 per cent over last month to cross 226 crore, the UIDAI said, noting that there is growing adoption and usage of Aadhaar across sectors in India.

In February alone, 226.29 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions were executed, more than 13 per cent growth over January's 199.62 crore.

Cumulatively, 9,255.57 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions have been executed so far, by the end of February 2023. While a majority of the authentications transaction numbers were carried out by using fingerprints, it is followed by demographics and OTPs.

Over 10.97 million mobile numbers were seeded in Aadhaar after requests from residents in the same month, a jump of more than 93 per cent over the previous month.

According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), while 5.67 million mobile numbers were seeded following residents' application, the number saw a significant climb in February.

The jump is indicative of the UIDAI's continuous encouragement, facilitation, and residents' willingness to keep their mobile number updated for availing various services.

Nearly, 1,700 central and state social welfare direct benefit tansfer (DBT) and good governance schemes have been notified for use of Aadhaar.

Aadhaar is doing major work in banking and non-banking financial services by providing transparent and improved customer experience, and helping in ease of doing business. More than 26.79 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out in the month of February.

