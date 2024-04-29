Home / India News / Search op to track down, neutralise terrorists underway in J-K's Udhampur

Search op to track down, neutralise terrorists underway in J-K's Udhampur

The operation is on and there was no fresh contact with the fleeing terrorists. Additional forces have moved in this morning to intensify the efforts to track down and neutralise the terrorists

He said the strength of the two groups, as per preliminary investigation, is between four and six and the security forces are working on various inputs to flush them out | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 12:35 PM IST
A massive search operation to track down and neutralise two groups of terrorists in the dense forests of Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district entered the second day on Monday.

A village Defence Guard (VDG) was killed in a brief encounter with terrorists in remote Panara village in Chochru Gala heights early Sunday, following which the hunt was launched by the police, army and CRPF.

The operation is on and there was no fresh contact with the fleeing terrorists. Additional forces have moved in this morning to intensify the efforts to track down and neutralise the terrorists, a police official said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain said two groups of terrorists are believed to be present in the area after they recently infiltrated from across the border.

He said the strength of the two groups, as per preliminary investigation, is between four and six and the security forces are working on various inputs to flush them out.

According to official sources, the terrorists had reached Basantgarh from adjoining Kathua district after managing to sneak into this side from across the border and were heading for Chenab valley when they were confronted by the police and VDG members.

The Police and VDGs fanned out in the forest area late Saturday evening after information about movement of terrorists.

Topics :Jammu and KashmirterroristsTerrorism

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

