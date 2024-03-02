Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Seat-sharing talks smooth, no stalemate, will be signed soon: DMK's allies

Seat-sharing talks smooth, no stalemate, will be signed soon: DMK's allies

"Who said they (DMK) are unwilling to allot seats to us? The talks with the DMK are smooth and friendly. We will soon finalise the numbers," TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai told reporters here

DMK releases manifesto for Tamil Nadu elections | Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 9:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Denying any glitches in seat-sharing talks with the ruling DMK, the Congress unit in Tamil Nadu and another ally, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, on Saturday said that a seat-sharing pact would be signed soon, amidst a stalemate in discussions.

The allies also indicated that the parleys with the Dravidian major have been smooth.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Who said they (DMK) are unwilling to allot seats to us? The talks with the DMK are smooth and friendly. We will soon finalise the numbers," TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai told reporters here.

When asked to specify the number of seats offered to the grand old party, Selvaperunthagai shot back saying all the 40 Lok Sabha seats (including the lone Puducherry constituency) in Tamil Nadu were the Congress seats and the party would fight the upcoming poll in that spirit.

Asked if the DMK declined to allot the specific number sought by the Congress, he said his party's high command was in touch with the DMK leadership and the numbers would be finalised soon.

Speaking in a similar vein, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said his party could not resume the second round of negotiations with the DMK today due to its high-level committee meeting which discussed numerous issues related to the Lok Sabha poll. "So, we could not keep up our appointment this afternoon," he said.

Thirumavalavan told reporters here that the VCK would demand four seats from the ruling party and exuded hope that their wish would be conceded.

On February 29, the DMK finalised the seat-sharing agreement with the Left parties, assigning two constituencies each to the CPI and CPI (M).

Also Read

Karnataka does not own Cauvery: DMK leader TKS Elangovan on water row

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

DMK forms war room in Tamil Nadu ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Central team's appreciation endorsement of DMK regime's solid work: Stalin

BJP moves SC against Tamil Nadu on banning 'pran pratishtha' telecast

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP announces 1st list, PM to contest from Varanasi

Congress will provide MSP to farmers 'legally', says Rahul Gandhi in MP

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumes from Dholpur district

I will remain with NDA forever: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar assures PM Modi

LS polls: EC calls for action against officials indulging in favouritism

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DMKPoliticsTamil Nadu

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story