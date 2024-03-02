Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumes from Dholpur district

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Saturday afternoon.

Gandhi, along with former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan AICC in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa and other leaders started the yatra in the presence of a large number of party workers.

He was in an open jeep, greeting the party workers who were carrying the party flag.

The yatra, which resumed after a break of five days, will enter Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan and the night halt will be in Gwalior, a party spokesperson said here.