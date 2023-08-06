Home / India News / Sec 144 imposed after mob set police station on fire in Odisha's Kandhamal

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2023 | 2:37 PM IST
A violent mob in Odisha's Kandamahal district on Saturday set the Phiringia police station ablaze and looted weapons and articles.

In the incident, one sub divisional police officer (Sadar Phulabani), Suprasanna Mallick, Sub inspector Jali, five other police officers, and Tahasildar, the local magistrate, sustained injuries, along with a couple of media persons.

Injured police officers and others are admitted to the district hospital at Phulbani. SP Kandhamal district Subhendu Kumar Patra is monitoring the situation, and IG southern zone Odisha Satyavrata Sahu has also reached the spot.

Section 144 has been imposed in this area. Vehicular movement is being restricted. Shops and business establishments are closed.

Heavy deployment of police of around 20 platoons with DVF and CRPF besides BSF in the spot.

The police have started a massive manhunt to nab the culprits. More than 30 people, including three women, were detained after raids throughout the night.

All of this started with an alleged cannabis sale by police officers a few days earlier, after which the residents demanded punishment against the officers.

Later, the resident resorted to barricading State Highway No. 1 near Block Office Phiringia, which turned violent while dispersing the group.

The Phiringia police station, where the event occurred, is in the most maoist-infested region and is always heavily guarded. This region is also known for having the most cannabis (ganja) growing. The mafia also poses a challenge to law enforcement in this area.

"We will take strong action against the culprits," said Odisha Southern Range IG Satyabrata Bhoi after taking stock of the situation.

Topics :Odisha Curfewpolice stations

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

