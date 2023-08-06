Home / India News / Terrorist gunned down as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Kupwara

Terrorist gunned down as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Kupwara

Police said that a terrorist was killed in an encounter while trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Amrohi area of Tangdhar Sector

ANI
Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
One terrorist was killed in a joint operation conducted by Indian Army and Kupwara police in Tangdhar Sector on Sunday, Kashmir Zone Police said.

Police said that a terrorist was killed in an encounter while trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Amrohi area of Tangdhar Sector.

In this regard, the official media handle of Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter and said, "Army and Kupwara police in a joint operation foiled an infilitration bid by neutralising a terrorist on LoC in Amrohi area of Tangdhar Sector. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition recovered."

Police said that a search operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier today an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Bariyama area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning in which one terrorist was neutralized.

Indian Army on Sunday said that the search for other terrorists is underway.

"Based on accurate intelligence joint operation of Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched on 5 August. After initial contact, Indian Army troops moved to the area and pinned down terrorists assessed to be upto 2-3," an official said.

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

