Section of under-construction bridge over Ganga collapses in Bihar

I must tell one thing the entire structure of the under-construction bridge, which is faulty, is supposed to be dismantled by the contractor, Khagaria's Magistrate said

A slew of bridges have collapsed in the state over the last few months, raising questions over the quality of construction | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Khagaria/Bhagalpur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 10:48 AM IST
A section of an under-construction bridge over the Ganga collapsed in Bihar on Saturday, officials said.

Khagaria's District Magistrate Amit Kumar Pandey told PTI that a slab of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge collapsed around 8 am.

"I must tell one thing the entire structure of the under-construction bridge, which is faulty, is supposed to be dismantled by the contractor. The construction work has already been stopped there. The contractor is dismantling the structure at the direction of the Patna High Court," he said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, he said.

Last year, four-five pillars of the bridge collapsed, causing the entire section to collapse into the river.

A slew of bridges have collapsed in the state over the last few months, raising questions over the quality of construction.


First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

