Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

The two men were overpowered by MPs and detained. Today, December 13, also marks the 22nd anniversary of the attack on the Parliament House in New Delhi

Two men hurl gas-emitting objects in Lok Sabha (Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD)
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
The Parliament witnessed a major security breach on Wednesday when two unidentified men jumped from the visitor's gallery of the Lok Sabha with what looked like gas canisters. The House was adjourned following this breach. The incident happened when Khagen Murmu, a BJP member of Parliament from Maldaha (West Bengal), was speaking in the Lok Sabha.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said that the men hurled something like a gas canister which emitted a gas inside the House.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police also detained a man and a woman in front of Transport Bhawan. They were protesting using coloured smoke.

Earlier, Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had issued another threat to attack the Indian Parliament on or before December 13, reminding everyone of the terror witnessed by the country two decades earlier.

The Delhi police said that the Incident is being verified. 

Topics :Samajwadi PartyParliament attacksLok SabhaBS Web ReportsAdhir Ranjan ChowdhuryMember of ParliamentLok Sabha Speaker

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

