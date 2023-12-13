#WATCH | Delhi: Two protestors, a man and a woman have been detained by Police in front of Transport Bhawan who were protesting with colour smoke. The incident took place outside the Parliament: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023
Earlier, Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had issued another threat to attack the Indian Parliament on or before December 13, reminding everyone of the terror witnessed by the country two decades earlier.
The Delhi police said that the Incident is being verified.