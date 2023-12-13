Will work to restore law and order in the state, says Rajasthan dy CM-elect

Rajasthan's deputy chief minister-designate Prem Chand Bairwa on Wednesday said his priority would be to take along all sections of the society and also restore law and order in the state.

The Congress government made Rajasthan number one in crimes against women and Dalits but now, people have rid the state of the misrule, he said.

"We will work on restoring law and order. Rajasthan was leading in crime against women and Dalit atrocities and now, the new government will work to restore law and order. We will take along all sections of society," Bairwa told reporters here.

Bairwa and Diya Kumari were nominated as the deputy chief ministers of Rajasthan by the BJP, while Bhajan Lal was announced as the chief minister-designate.

Diya Kumari also said that the priority of the government would be to strengthen the safety of women and improve law and order.

The oath-taking ceremony is likely to take place on December 15. The BJP won 115 seats in the November 25 assembly elections while the Congress got 69 seats. Polling was held on 199 of the 200 seats in the state.