Home / India News / Security team foils infiltration bid along LoC, kills 2 terrorists in J&K

Security team foils infiltration bid along LoC, kills 2 terrorists in J&K

"The bodies of two terrorists were recovered during a search of the area," the statement said

ANI General News
Representational image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 11:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Two terrorists were killed as the Indian troops, in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, foiled an infiltration attempt in the Machil sector of Kupwara district, the Army informed through a statement on Saturday evening.

During a sweep of the area after the intelligence-based operation, the forces recovered the bodies of the two terrorists and two AK series rifles along with ammunition were also recovered from the scene, the Army informed further.

According to the release, inputs were received from Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army and different intelligence agencies about infiltration attempts by a group of 2-4 terrorists in the Macchal sector in Kupwara.

"A Joint Operation was launched by the Indian Army and JKP in General Area Gucchi Nar in Machil Sector on the night of September 29 and 30. Multiple ambushes were laid ahead of the own side of the LOC fence," the statement added.

On September 30, at 10.40 pm, the ambush party noticed the movement of two terrorists from the Pakistan side and saw them approaching the Line of Control fence, as per the statement.

"The ambush party maintained complete tactical surprise and firefight ensured where terrorists tried to flee across the LOC under the cover of dense foliage, however, firefight resulted in the killing of one terrorist instantly. Later, during the ensuing firefight, the second terrorist was also neutralized," it added.

"The bodies of two terrorists were recovered during a search of the area," the statement said.

Upon futher search, two AK Series Rifles, ninety rounds of AK ammunition, one pistol, two hand grenades, Pakistan currency notes worth 2,100, winter clothing, medicines and other war-like stores were also recovered, as per the statement

"The operation is in progress," the Army added in its release.

Also Read

Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch, two terrorist gunned down

Infiltration bid foiled in J-K's, four terrorists killed in joint operation

Terrorist gunned down as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Kupwara

Infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch foiled in joint operation, soldier injured

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Vande Bharat trains will be cleaned in 14 mins from Oct 1 onwards: Vaishnaw

Odisha clears 19 investment projects worth Rs 3,663 cr; to employ 13,500

Railways to introduce ramps for wheelchair users, elderly passengers

No fault of police in killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother: UP govt tells SC

Railways utilised 59% of its capex in first 6 months of 2023-24: Vaishnaw

Topics :Jammu and Kashmir politicsJammu and Kashmir terror attackcross border terrorismterrorist attacks

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story