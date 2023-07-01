Home / India News / Seers in Karnataka oppose repeal of anti-conversion, cow slaughter laws

Seers in Karnataka oppose repeal of anti-conversion, cow slaughter laws

The seers will submit a memorandum to the Governor, Chief Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister urging them not to repeal the laws

Press Trust of India Mangaluru
Representative Image (Photo: Pexels)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 11:09 AM IST
Heads of various mutts in Dakshina Kannada district have strongly opposed the decision of the Karnataka government to repeal anti-conversion law and the cow slaughter prevention Act.

The meeting of the seers condemned the recent statements by some ministers on the move to withdraw Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act and amend Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, Gurudevananda Swami of Odiyuru Mutt told reporters here on Friday.

The seers called upon Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar not to go ahead with any move to change the Acts as it will lead to social unrest in Dakshina Kannada and other districts of Karnataka.

Terming the move as anti-Hindu,' Gurudevananda Swami said the government should not hurt the sentiments of Hindus. He also threatened that the seers will go on a hunger strike if the government proceeds with the move.

The seers will submit a memorandum to the Governor, Chief Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister urging them not to repeal the laws.

Vajradehi mutt chief Rajashekarananda Swami said they will also take a legal path if the anti-conversion law is repealed or changes are made to the cow slaughter Act.

He also asked the police not to victimise Hindu activists by raking up old cases of moral policing' using the new anti-communal wing of the force.

The heads of 10 mutts in Dakshina Kannada district took part in the meeting.

The state government had in June said that it will introduce a bill to repeal the anti-conversion law in the legislature session, which starts on July 3.

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 11:09 AM IST

