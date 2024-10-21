Senior IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt assumes charge as new coal secretary

Vikram Dev Dutt on Monday assumed the charge as the coal secretary.

Dutt succeeds V L Kantha Rao who currently serves as the mines secretary.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dutt, a 1993-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, earlier served as the Director General of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the coal ministry said in a statement.

Prior to Rao, Amrit Lal Meena served as the coal secretary.

Meena was repatriated to his home cadre Bihar, where he was appointed as the chief secretary.

Meena is a 1989-batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service.