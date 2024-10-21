Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Senior IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt assumes charge as new coal secretary

Senior IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt assumes charge as new coal secretary

Dutt, a 1993-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, earlier served as the Director General of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

Vikram Dev Dutt
Dutt succeeds V L Kantha Rao who currently serves as the mines secretary. | Photo: PIB
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 3:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vikram Dev Dutt on Monday assumed the charge as the coal secretary.

Dutt succeeds V L Kantha Rao who currently serves as the mines secretary.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dutt, a 1993-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, earlier served as the Director General of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the coal ministry said in a statement.

Prior to Rao, Amrit Lal Meena served as the coal secretary.

Meena was repatriated to his home cadre Bihar, where he was appointed as the chief secretary.

Meena is a 1989-batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved Meena's repatriation to his parent cadre on the request of the Bihar government, said a personnel ministry order dated August 30.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Road side dust, vehicular pollution reasons for pollution: Environmentalist

India extends operation of imported coal-based power plants: Circular

CIL's H1 FY25 contribution to govt exchequer falls slightly to Rs 28,930 cr

India coal-fired power output falls consecutively for 1st time since Covid

Foundation stone laid of Rs 732 cr coal handling projects in Jharkhand

Topics :coal industrycoal sectorCoal ministry

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story