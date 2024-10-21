What is Z-Morh tunnel project and its strategic importance for J&K

The Z-Morh tunnel, where seven persons were killed on Sunday evening in a militant attack, is a strategic infra project on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway.

This attack marks the first time a major infrastructure project in Jammu and Kashmir has been targeted by militants.

The tunnel is being constructed by private company APCO Infratech. The attackers opened fire on the workers of the company working at the tunnel’s construction site in Gund area. The tunnel links Gagangeer to Sonamarg in central Kashmir. Security forces, including police and the Army, have cordoned off the area.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a group affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

What is the Z-Morh Tunnel?

The Z-Morh tunnel is a 6.4-kkm long tunnel designed to connect Sonamarg health resort to Kangan town in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. Located near Gagangir village, the tunnel will ensure all-weather access to Sonamarg, a popular tourist destination along the Srinagar-Leh highway. The name “Z-Morh” refers to the Z-shaped road section near the construction site.

Why was the tunnel needed?

The area where the tunnel is being constructed sits at an altitude of over 8,500 ft and is prone to snow avalanches, which make the road to Sonamarg impassable during most part of the winter.

When did work on the project begin, and the expected completion date?

Originally planned by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in 2012, the project was initially awarded to Tunnelway Ltd. However, the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) later took over and re-tendered the contract, which was won by APCO Infratech through a special purpose vehicle, APCO-Shri Amarnathji Tunnel Private Limited.

Although the tunnel was slated for completion by August 2023, delays pushed the soft opening to February this year. Its official inauguration was further delayed by the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

What is the tunnel's strategic significance?

In addition to providing all-weather access to Sonamarg, the tunnel is vital for ensuring year-round connectivity to Ladakh. This is particularly important for the movement of military personnel to border areas. While construction of the Zojila tunnel, which will connect Sonamarg in Kashmir with Drass in Ladakh, is ongoing and expected to finish by December 2026, the tunnel is crucial for maintaining all-weather routes in the region.

The Z-Morh tunnel is also important for the success of the Zojila tunnel project, which is situated at an altitude of approximately 12,000 ft.