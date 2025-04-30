Home / India News / Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti appointed Mumbai police commissioner

Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti appointed Mumbai police commissioner

Bharti will take charge as the city's top cop later in the evening from incumbent Vivek Phansalkar, who is retiring after serving the force for 35 years

Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti
A 1994-batch IPS officer, Bharti is currently the special commissioner of the Mumbai police | Image: X/@ANI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 1:40 PM IST
Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti has been appointed the new commissioner of Mumbai police, officials said on Wednesday.

Bharti will take charge as the city's top cop later in the evening from incumbent Vivek Phansalkar, who is retiring after serving the force for 35 years.

While the state home department issued an order about Bharti's appointment, it downgraded the post to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), an official said.

The post of Mumbai police commissioner is of ADGP rank, but it had been upgraded to DG rank in a few recent postings.

A 1994-batch IPS officer, Bharti is currently the special commissioner of the Mumbai police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

