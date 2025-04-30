The Supreme Court on Wednesday said digital access constitutes a fundamental right. It also gave several instructions to make the know-your-customer (KYC) process easier for acid attack survivors with eye injuries and for others who have low vision or are visually impaired, Bar and Bench reported.

The ruling came in response to two public interest litigations (PILs) focused on the challenges faced by those with disabilities in accessing digital platforms.

Digital KYC must be universally accessible

A Bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said that digital procedures, such as KYC, must be accessible to all citizens, including those with facial disfigurements and disabilities. The top court held that such inclusivity is guaranteed under Articles 21 (Right to Life), 14 (Right to Equality), and 15 (Protection Against Discrimination) of the Constitution.

The top court declared that the right to digital access is a vital part of the fundamental right to life enshrined in Article 21.

To address the barriers faced by persons with visual or facial impairments, the apex court said it had issued 20 directions to make the KYC process more accessible.

‘KYC rules must include accessibility’

“We have held there is need for change in KYC processes for the disabled. We have given 20 directions. The petitioners who suffer from acid attacks and blindness have been unable to complete KYC process ... due to facial disfigurements. Constitutional provisions confer a statutory right on the petitioners to be accommodated in the KYC process. It is imperative that digital KYC guidelines are revised with the accessibility code. In the contemporary era, where economic opportunities etc is through digital (access) Article 21 needs to be re-interpreted in light of such technology and the digital divide increases,” the Bench stated. The detailed judgment outlining these directions is yet to be released.

Acid attack survivor denied KYC due to blink requirement

One of the petitions involved an acid attack survivor who suffered extensive damage to her eyes and face. In July 2023, she attempted to open a bank account with ICICI Bank but was unable to complete the digital KYC process. The bank had insisted on capturing a 'live photograph', requiring her to blink as proof of living — a mandatory element under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms, the news report mentioned.

The petition noted that the bank only allowed an exception after public outrage erupted on social media.

Call for revised guidelines for the disabled

The PIL pointed out that many acid attack survivors and persons with disabilities face similar hurdles, and urged the Central government to frame new guidelines to allow alternative methods for completing digital KYC procedures.

The petitioner further sought a directive mandating both public and private entities to comply with any such inclusive guidelines once issued.