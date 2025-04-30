FIR against Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in '₹2,000 crore school scam'

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Delhi government on Wednesday filed an FIR against Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former public works department Minister Satyendar Jain in an alleged corruption case.

The ACB statement mentioned that according to the awarded tenders, the lump sum cost of constructing each classroom stood at nearly ₹24.86 lakh. However, in Delhi, it can be constructed for around ₹5 lakh. It further added that the project was given to 34 contractors, most of whom were "closely affiliated" with the AAP. The case pertains to alleged corruption in the construction of classrooms, according to news agency PTI. The ACB report claimed the alleged scam is to the tune of ₹2,000 crore in the construction of 12,748 classrooms or buildings during the tenure of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

ALSO READ: Delhi ACB files case against AAP leader Satyendar Jain in corruption case In 2019, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s MP Manoj Tiwari filed a complaint, alleging corruption and financial irregularities in the construction of the classrooms. According to his complaint, the government had spent ₹28 lakh per classroom, whereas it takes ₹5 lakh for the construction of one. These additional classrooms were being constructed in government schools in zones 23, 24, and 28.

Past cases against Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain

ALSO READ: Will not bow down: Sisodia after Prez approves FIR registration against him In February 23, Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. He was released after spending over 17 months in jail. Based on CBI's report, another case was filed against Sisodia by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Satyendar Jain, the former PWD minister, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30, 2022, on alleged money laundering charges. He was later granted bail in 2024.

Jain was also accused in a CBI case filed in 2025, where he was accused of accepting a ₹7 crore bribe to waive off a ₹16 crore penalty imposed on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).