Home / India News / Several injured in pile-up on Yamuna Expressway in Gr Noida amid dense fog

Several injured in pile-up on Yamuna Expressway in Gr Noida amid dense fog

A video of the pile-up that surfaced on social media showed multiple damaged vehicles, including private and commercial ones, on the expressway

One lane of the carriageway also appeared to be having barricades where some construction work was underway, the purported video showed
Press Trust of India Noida

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 11:44 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Several commuters were injured in a pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Wednesday morning amid reduced visibility due to fog, police officials said.

According to the officials, the incident took place around 8 am on the Agra to Noida lane of the expressway in Dayanatpur area under the Jewar police station limits.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"No person suffered fatal injury in the incident while the number of those injured was yet to be ascertained," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said.

The officer said most of the damaged vehicles have been removed from the expressway and normal traffic movement resumed on the stretch.

A video of the pile-up that surfaced on social media showed multiple damaged vehicles, including private and commercial ones, on the expressway.

One lane of the carriageway also appeared to be having barricades where some construction work was underway, the purported video showed.

There was no comment yet from the officials concerned whether the the barricades caused the road crash.

Earlier this month, the upper speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway was capped at 80 km per hour as a preventive measure against accidents due to fog. The speed limitation was started on December 15 and will be in force till February 15.

Also Read

Noida airport likely to invite expression of interest for MRO this week

Signages, non-functional underpasses along e-ways slowing down MotoGP prep

Speed limit on Yamuna E-way to be reduced to 75 kmph next week; here's why

DXN to be airport code for Noida airport under construction in Jewar

Noida floods: Stranded to die, 500 workers rescued from illegal farmhouses

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from Jan 14

Suspicious object detected, destroyed on Srinagar-Baramulla road in J-K

Govt plans financial support for coal gasification, higher production

Delhi airport sees two flight diversions due to dense fog, bad weather

Rajnath Singh leaves for J-K to review security after terror attack

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :yamuna expresswayNoida AuthorityDense fogFog

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story