Home / India News / Suspicious object detected, destroyed on Srinagar-Baramulla road in J-K

Representative Image
Press Trust of India Srinagar

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 11:20 AM IST
Security forces averted a major tragedy on Wednesday with the timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Traffic on Srinagar-Baramulla road was suspended temporarily after a gas cylinder was detected by the roadside at Lawaypora on the busy highway during routine patrolling by security forces in the morning, they said.

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which destroyed the suspected IED through a controlled explosion without causing any damage, they said.

The traffic has been restored on the road.

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 11:20 AM IST

