Shah asks police leadership to ensure timely justice, rights of citizens

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday urged the police leadership to provide timely justice to citizens and ensure a system that would guarantee the constitutional rights of the people.

Addressing the concluding session of the National Security Strategies Conference here, Shah also asked police to work for a criminal justice system based on new technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the use of forensic science among others.

The home minister urged the top police leadership to transform their approach to dealing with the country's internal security problems, according to an official statement.

He laid emphasis on the use of modern technology in policing and suggested the implementation from lower police ranks of constabulary to the higher formations.

Quoting the recently introduced bills in Parliament to replace the IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act, Shah laid down a vision for revamping the entire criminal justice system.

He told the police officers that when the new laws are passed by Parliament, they should be ready to implement these at the grassroots level to revamp the criminal justice system.

The home minister underscored the significance of the use of digital technology in the entire process of investigation and prosecution.

He advocated for new initiatives for ushering in technology-led policing to meet the future demands of a revamped criminal justice system.

Shah flagged the emergence of technological advancement in Artificial Intelligence and termed it as a threat as much as an opportunity.

He urged police to learn to use AI to its advantage while preparing to deal with its adverse effects.

The home minister exhorted the participants to work hard in the next 25 years to achieve the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a leading nation by 2047.

While suggesting the importance of learning from other countries, he impressed upon the participants to set an example in the next 25 years so that people from other countries learn from the Indian example.