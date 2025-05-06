Shah Rukh Khan makes Met Gala debut in Sabyasachi outfit: 'For my kids'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan , along with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and actor Kiara Advani, made their debut at the Met Gala 2025, held on Monday at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event, co-chaired by Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Anna Wintour, with honorary chair LeBron James, celebrated the exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, the first in over 20 years to focus exclusively on menswear and centering Black identity and designers.

Shah Rukh Khan revealed he attended the gala mainly for his children-Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam. “I’m very nervous and excited... I was wondering if I could just run away,” he confessed, adding that it was his kids’ enthusiasm and designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s encouragement that convinced him to participate.

SRK in custom Sabyasachi look

Shah Rukh Khan at Met Gala 2025 Shah Rukh Khan wore a special black outfit designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee that perfectly reflected his classic style. Instead of choosing something flashy, he went for a timeless look that showed off his personality. Keeping with the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', SRK wore a long coat made from fine Tasmanian wool, featuring wide lapels, a peak collar, and Japanese horn buttons. Underneath, he wore a black silk shirt and well-fitted trousers, paired with a pleated satin waistband.

Adding his signature charm, he accessorised with layered jewellery and a 'K' pendant, along with a Bengal Tiger Head Cane made of 18k gold, decorated with tourmalines, sapphires, and diamonds — a tribute to Sabyasachi's Bengal heritage and craftsmanship.

Diljit Dosanjh at Met Gala 2025

Diljit Dosanjh at Met Gala 2025 Diljit Dosanjh brought Punjabi royalty to the global stage with a regal Maharaja-inspired look designed by Prabal Gurung. His ivory sherwani-inspired achkan and pajama were paired with a matching turban, a floor-length cape embroidered with Punjab’s map and the Mool Mantra in Gurmukhi, and layers of emerald and ruby jewelry, including the historic Patiala necklace originally crafted for Maharaja Bhupinder Singh in 1928.

Carrying a ceremonial sword, Diljit’s ensemble was a powerful tribute to Sikh heritage and valor, redefining the Met Gala’s fashion narrative by proudly showcasing his culture.

Met Gala 2025: Theme, dress code

The 2025 Met Gala’s theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', explored identity, heritage, and craftsmanship through the lens of Black dandies and menswear, inspired by Monica L Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion. The dress code, 'Tailored for You', emphasised bespoke menswear, making this gala a historic celebration of style and cultural expression.

Other highlights included a diverse lineup of global stars embracing the theme with innovative tailoring and cultural references, reinforcing the Met Gala’s role as a platform for fashion as a form of identity and storytelling.