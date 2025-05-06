Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 12:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Met Gala 2025: Rihanna debuts pregnancy as stars dazzle in tailored looks

Fashion's biggest night returned to New York City on Monday, with the 2025 Met Gala celebrating Black menswear. Rihanna stole the spotlight with a surprise pregnancy reveal

The Met Gala 2025 lit up New York City on Monday night, transforming the Metropolitan Museum of Art into a spectacle of fashion, flair, and cultural celebration. This year’s theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," marked the first Met Gala since 2003 to spotlight menswear, honouring the creativity, history, and influence of Black tailoring.
 
From sharp suits to experimental ensembles, celebrities interpreted the theme with their own spin. But the night truly belonged to Rihanna, who arrived fashionably late in a custom Marc Jacobs gown, revealing her pregnancy alongside co-chair and partner A$AP Rocky.
 
The event was streamed live on Vogue's digital platforms, including YouTube. Numerous news organisations live-streamed their broadcast on social media sites like Instagram and TikTok, while viewers in the US watched the fashion event on Peacock and E! Online.

Top 5 looks at the Met Gala 2025

Rihanna's debut pregnancy arrives late in style
 
Being one of the last celebs to arrive at the year's largest fashion event, Rihanna made sure to have the 2025 Met Gala steps all to herself. The singer wore a stunning, tailored Marc Jacobs gown to show off her baby bump on the blue carpet. Rihanna also made her pregnancy debut alongside A$AP Rocky, the evening's co-chair.
 
A$AP Rocky created his look
 
The chic A$AP Rocky, one of the co-chairs of the event, claimed that his attire, which included a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes, was completely his creation and was inspired by his origins in Harlem, New York.
 
Zendaya chose an understated monochromatic look
 
At this year's Met Gala, Zendaya, who is well-known for her stunning red carpet looks, chose a more understated custom Louis Vuitton monochromatic cream suit. Zendaya's polished red nails were the only minor accent piece in her ensemble. 
Zendaya in Met Gala 2025
 
The Green Cardi B 
 
Rapper Cardi B turned heads in a striking green Burberry pantsuit, complete with matching eyeshadow, nails, and a dramatic hairstyle transformation.
 
Cardi B in Mat Gala 2025
 
Madonna experimental look
 
Pop icon Madonna combined soft, feminine fabrics with a distinctly macho vibe by accessorising her cream-colored tuxedo with a cigar. Throughout her career, the celebrity has experimented with this dynamic.
 
Madonna in Met Gala 2025

 

 

First Published: May 06 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

