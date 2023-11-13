Home / India News / Shame on govts supporting destruction: Priyanka as death toll in Gaza rises

Shame on govts supporting destruction: Priyanka as death toll in Gaza rises

The Congress general secretary said still there is no shock to the conscience of those supporting this "genocide"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 2:11 PM IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday termed as "deplorable and disgraceful" the killing of over 10,000 people in Gaza, and said it is a "shame on the governments supporting this destruction".

The Congress general secretary said still there is no shock to the conscience of those supporting this "genocide"

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "What a deplorable and disgraceful milestoneover 10,000 people killed in Gaza of which almost half are children. One child is being killed every ten minutes according to the WHO, and now tiny babies had to be removed from their incubators due to lack of oxygen and were left to die."

"Still, no shock to the conscience of those supporting this genocide, no ceasefirejust more bombs, more violence, more killings and more suffering," she said.

Shame on the governments supporting this destruction, Gandhi said.

When is it going to be enough, she asked.

More than 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, were killed when Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack on Israeli border communities. Nearly 240 - including children and the elderly - remain captive in Gaza, Israeli officials were quoted as saying by media reports.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has said that Israel's war to destroy Hamas in Gaza has killed over 11,000. The US believes thousands of women and children are among the dead, the reports said.

Topics :Priyanka GandhiIndian National CongressisraelGazaGaza conflict

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 2:11 PM IST

