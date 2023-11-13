Home / India News / 4 of 5 organ recipients in India are men; 93% are living donors: Study

4 of 5 organ recipients in India are men; 93% are living donors: Study

Data showed that from 1995 to 2021, 36,640 transplantations were carried out in the country, of which over 29,000 were for men and 6,945 were for women

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

For every one woman who received an organ in India, four men got transplants in the country, owing to economic and financial responsibilities and societal pressures.

According to a report in The Times of India (TOI), data shows that from 1995 to 2021, 36,640 transplantations were carried out in the country, of which over 29,000 were for men and 6,945 were for women.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Anil Kumar, director of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), said that more men are cadaver donors, but more women are living donors. "Of the total organ donations in the country, 93 per cent were living donors. This, by itself, is a statement that many organ donors in the country are women donors."

A paper published in the Experimental and Clinical Transplantation Journal in 2021 analysed organ transplants in 2019. The study showed that 80 per cent of the living organ donors are women, mainly the wife or the mother, while 80 per cent of the recipients are men.

The study also showed that the reason behind more women donors is primarily socio-economic pressure.

Mayuri Barve, an organ transplant coordinator from DY Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre in Pune, said that in the last 15 years that she has been working, only once did a husbanorhd come forward to donate his organ to his wife.

She said mothers and fathers are donors to their children, but when both are unavailable, wives come forward. She added, "If the recipient is a man and the breadwinner, then the wife or the parents feel the responsibility of donating the organ. Women who are recipients feel guilty if their family members have to donate their organs and they refuse to take them from their families."

She further added that "cultural upbringing wherein a woman is taught to take care of her family is the cause" behind more women being donors, while more men being recipients.

Also Read

Centre working on digital registry for organ donation to streamline process

India has lower deceased organ donation rate than peers, shows data

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Highlights: With 2 Golds, India 6th in medals tally

Asian Games women's cricket: India vs Sri Lanka Gold medal game at 11:30 am

PM assured all possible assistance: Dhami takes stock of tunnel collapse

International students return to US colleges, fuelled by surge from India

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai calls for review meeting on pollution post Diwali

BJP leaders defying SC: TMC MP to Delhi police on worsening air quality

Need strictness with our control measures: CSE on Delhi AQI post-Diwali

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :organ donationBS Web ReportsHeart transplantOrgan Transplant

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story