Home / India News / Shift Parliament sessions out of polluted Delhi, BJD MP urges government

Shift Parliament sessions out of polluted Delhi, BJD MP urges government

Mangaraj suggested several cities with cleaner air and adequate infrastructure as potential alternatives, including Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Goa, and Dehradun

Parliament
The MP highlighted the daily exposure to toxic air faced by members, parliamentary officers, drivers, sanitation workers, and security personnel who keep the House functioning (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

BJD Rajya Sabha member Manas Ranjan Mangaraj on Thursday appealed to the government to relocate Parliament's Winter and Budget sessions out of Delhi until air quality improves, calling the capital's annual pollution crisis a "man-made disaster".

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Mangaraj, who hails from Odisha, drew parallels between his state's efficient response to natural calamities and the need for similar urgency in addressing Delhi's air pollution.

"Coming from Odisha, a state that fights cyclones, floods and natural calamities with unmatched discipline, I know what a crisis looks like. But what troubles me is... Delhi," he said.

The MP highlighted the daily exposure to toxic air faced by members, parliamentary officers, drivers, sanitation workers, and security personnel who keep the House functioning. "We cannot ignore their suffering. We cannot pretend this is normal," he said, adding that holding crucial parliamentary sessions during peak pollution months puts lives at risk unnecessarily.

Mangaraj suggested several cities with cleaner air and adequate infrastructure as potential alternatives, including Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Goa, and Dehradun.

"If Odisha can evacuate lakhs of people within hours during a cyclone and save lives with precision, then surely the government of India can relocate two sessions of Parliament to protect the health of its own members and staff," he argued.

Emphasising that his proposal was not politically motivated, Mangaraj said, "This is not about politics. This is about life and dignity. Parliament must show leadership. Parliament must show that the right to live comes before condemnation."  He urged the government to initiate structured consultations without delay to explore the feasibility of rotating Parliament sessions to cities with better air quality during the winter months.

Delhi's air quality typically deteriorates sharply between October and January due to a combination of factors, including stubble burning, vehicular emissions, construction dust, and weather conditions that trap pollutants. The winter session, which includes crucial legislative business and the budget session, coincides with the annual peak pollution period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Terror funding case: SC to hear Shabir Ahmed Shah's bail plea on Jan 7

World Bank approves funds to help UP, Haryana improve air quality

Karnataka's hate speech bill to safeguard constitutional values: Shivakumar

Mamata to launch ₹8,487-cr project for constructing 20,000 km of new roads

Sonowal flags off first indigenous hydrogen fuel-cell vessel in Varanasi

Topics :ParliamentParliament winter sessionRajya SabhaBJD

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story