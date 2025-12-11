Karnataka's hate speech bill to safeguard constitutional values: Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that a bill to curb hate speech was to safeguard constitutional values and curb provocative political discourse.

He also hit out the opposition BJP for criticising the bill.

The state government on Wednesday tabled in the Assembly the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill that proposed a jail term of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Speaking to reporters at the Belagavi Circuit House, Shivakumar said the opposition had no reason to object it.

"If the BJP refrains from indulging in hate speech, everything will be fine. They have been the pioneers of creating hostility, be it through caste-based, religious, or personal attacks," he said.