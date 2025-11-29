Home / India News / Shinde warns officials of 'wrath' if Shiv Sena workers face injustice

Shinde warns officials of 'wrath' if Shiv Sena workers face injustice

Speaking at a rally at Phaltan in Satara district, Shinde said those who do injustice will not be spared

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a press conference, in Mumbai.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Satara
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 11:42 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday asked officials not to pay heed to "false complaints" against his party workers, and warned that if any injustice was done to them, they would have to deal with him.
 
His remarks came on a day when the Sindhudurg Police registered an FIR against Nilesh Rane, an MLA of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, for 'trespassing' into a BJP supporter's house. Rane had 'raided' the BJP supporter's house and claimed to have found bags of cash meant for distribution to voters ahead of civic polls.
 
Speaking at a rally at Phaltan in Satara district, Shinde said those who do injustice will not be spared.
 
"I want to tell officers not to do any illegal work. Do not pay heed to false complaints, and if anyone is pressuring you then do not succumb to it. If you do injustice to our party workers then you have to deal with Eknath Shinde," the deputy CM said.
 
"I know who does what. I am quiet and let me be quiet. I know the secrets of everyone. I do not bother anyone, I do not needle anyone but if anyone does it to me, then I do not spare him," Shinde further said.
 
Notably, there has been a considerable unease between the ruling allies Shiv Sena and BJP ahead of the local body polls, with the Sena feeling miffed after some of its workers in Thane district -- Shinde's bastion -- joined the saffron party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Eknath ShindeMaharashtraShiv SenaBJP

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

