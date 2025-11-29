VPN services halted in JK's Rajouri for two months over security concerns

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Saturday ordered an immediate two-month suspension of all Virtual Private Network (VPN) services in the border district, citing public safety and potential misuse of such platforms for unlawful activities.

District Magistrate, Rajouri Abhishek Sharma passed the directive under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), following a communication by police, an official said.

Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Sikarwar, in his letter, reported unprecedented and suspicious use of VPN services in various areas of the district.

Sharma's order highlights concerns that VPNs, by masking IP addresses, bypassing website blocks and firewalls, and transmitting encrypted data, are being used by a significant number of suspicious internet users, the official said.