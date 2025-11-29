Home / India News / VPN services halted in JK's Rajouri for two months over security concerns

VPN services halted in JK's Rajouri for two months over security concerns

Rajouri administration suspends VPN services for two months under BNSS, citing rising suspicious usage and potential threats to public safety and cybersecurity

VPN (Image: Pixabay)
VPN (Image: Pixabay)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 11:27 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Saturday ordered an immediate two-month suspension of all Virtual Private Network (VPN) services in the border district, citing public safety and potential misuse of such platforms for unlawful activities.
 
District Magistrate, Rajouri Abhishek Sharma passed the directive under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), following a communication by police, an official said.
 
Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Sikarwar, in his letter, reported unprecedented and suspicious use of VPN services in various areas of the district.
 
Sharma's order highlights concerns that VPNs, by masking IP addresses, bypassing website blocks and firewalls, and transmitting encrypted data, are being used by a significant number of suspicious internet users, the official said.
 
Such activities have the potential to be exploited for anti-national purposes including spreading inflammatory content, coordinating activities prejudicial to public order, and posing cyber-security threats, the district magistrate said.
 
In the interest of maintaining law and order, Sharma deemed it imperative to take preventive steps to safeguard sensitive information and ensure public safety.
 
The Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, has been directed to ensure strict implementation of the order in letter and spirit, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fire at four-storey building in south Delhi leaves three dead, two injured

Gogoi flags concerns over Assam govt's land rights plan for tea workers

Assam Assembly passes six education bills amid opposition walkout

Delhi's AQI sees minor relief as winds improve, air remains 'very poor'

Two-time former AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta joins BJP on MCD bypoll eve

Topics :cybersecurityJammu and Kashmirdata security

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story