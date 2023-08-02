Home / India News / Sibal takes 'achche din' dig at BJP over Haryana clashes, Manipur violence

Sibal takes 'achche din' dig at BJP over Haryana clashes, Manipur violence

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kapil Sibal

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a swipe at the BJP over the Maharashtra train firing incident, clashes in Haryana and the violence in Manipur, asking if these were the "achche din" promised.

He said politics of hate was responsible for such incidents.

RPF constable Chetan Singh (33) allegedly shot dead his senior Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena and three passengers -- Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (58), Asgar Abbas Sheikh (48) and Syed S (43) -- near Palghar station on the outskirts of Mumbai.

In Haryana, mobs killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram.

Manipur witnessed violence for over two months, which broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts of the state to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, killing over 160 people since then and injuring hundreds.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Politics of Hate! Four killed on Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express by RPF Jawan. Victims identified by religion."

"Shops, mosque torched; Naib Imam killed, apart from four others in Nuh. Police allegedly collaborated in violence against women in Manipur. Achche Din?" he asked.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

