Home / India News / Situation in neighbouring Manipur will improve within 7-10 days: Assam CM

Situation in neighbouring Manipur will improve within 7-10 days: Assam CM

He hit out at the Congress and alleged that the opposition party is showing its concern when "relative peace has come in the northeastern state."

Press Trust of India Dibrugarh (Assam)
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur since clashes first started on May 3

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the , with the state and central governments working silently' to restore peace.

He hit out at the Congress and alleged that the opposition party is showing its concern when "relative peace has come in the northeastern state."

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur since clashes first started on May 3.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor said, The situation in Manipur is improving day by day. I am of the view that in the next one week to 10 days, there will be more improvement.

Sarma claimed there has been a lot of improvement in the neighbouring state in the last month.

Silently, the Manipur government and the Union home ministry are working. You can see what was the level of violence a month ago and what it is today, he said, adding, I can tell you with guarantee that there has been a vast improvement in the situation.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, the BJP's trouble-shooter in the Northeast said, Now, the Congress is crying about Manipur when relative peace has come. They should have cried when the situation was volatile.

Also Read

No hung assembly, NDA will form govt in all three NE states: Himanta

Assam-Arunachal border row: Chief Ministers' level meeting held in Guwahati

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends Mega Bihu programme at Tezpur

Constantly monitoring situation: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Assam floods

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Sonelal Patel birth anniversary: Shah, Yadav to attend separate events

L-G approves allotment of land for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

BJP suspends 'Aakrosh Andolan' against BMC in wake of Buldhana bus tragedy

MSCS amendment bill to come up in Monsoon session: Co-op min Amit Shah

Guj HC rejects Setalvad bail plea, says she tried to unsettle elected govt

Topics :Himanta Biswa SarmaManipurNortheast India

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story