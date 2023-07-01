Home / India News / BJP suspends 'Aakrosh Andolan' against BMC in wake of Buldhana bus tragedy

BJP suspends 'Aakrosh Andolan' against BMC in wake of Buldhana bus tragedy

The BJP-Shiv Sena "Akrsoh Andolan" was being viewed as a counter protest against a march organised by the Shiv Sena (UBT) to protest against corruption in the city civic body

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 6:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In light of the deadly bus accident on the Samruddhi Expressway that claimed the lives of 25 people, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Saturday suspended its "Aakrosh Andolan" to protest against the alleged corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Taking to Twitter, the BJP's Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar expressed grief at the loss of lives in the expressway accident.

We have decided to suspend the BJP-Shiv Sena-RPI protest against those who looted Mumbai for 25 years. However, we will continue to ask them questions, Shelar tweeted in an apparent reference to the Thackerays.

The BJP-Shiv Sena "Akrsoh Andolan" was being viewed as a counter protest against a march organised by the Shiv Sena (UBT) to protest against corruption in the city civic body.

The Shiv Sena controlled the BMC for 25 consecutive years from 1997-2002.

Twenty-five passengers were charred to death after the bus they were travelling in caught fire after hitting a divider following a tyre burst on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district in the wee hours of Saturday.

The private bus carrying 33 passengers was on its way from Nagpur to Pune when it rammed into a divider around 1.30 am at Pimpalkhuta village near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana, around 134 km from here.

Also Read

Thackeray faction's ex-corporators camp outside Shiv Sena office at BMC HQ

Be ready for polls; show thief sting of honeybees: Uddhav tells supporters

After Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP wants quick decision on MLAs' disqualification

Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut

Won't be in govt if Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena spokesperson

MSCS amendment bill to come up in Monsoon session: Co-op min Amit Shah

Guj HC rejects Setalvad bail plea, says she tried to unsettle elected govt

Shiv Sena (UBT) takes out march to protest against 'corruption' in BMC

SBI appoints Kameshwar Rao Kodavanti as CFO with effect from July 1

Sikkim CM announces compensation for cattle died due to Lumpy Skin Disease

Topics :BJPBMCShiv SenaBus accidentMaharashtra

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story