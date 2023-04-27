Home / India News / Situation in Sudan highly volatile; our focus is safety of Indians: Kwatra

Situation in Sudan highly volatile; our focus is safety of Indians: Kwatra

Referring to India's evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri', he said 360 Indians have been brought back home and another batch of 246 are reaching India soon

New Delhi
Situation in Sudan highly volatile; our focus is safety of Indians: Kwatra

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The security situation in Sudan remains very complex and highly volatile and India's efforts have been to ensure safety of Indian nationals, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Thursday.

At a media briefing, he said India has been in touch with all the concerned sides in Sudan with a focus on taking out Indians from the conflict zones.

"Our focus has been to take out the Indians from the conflict zones to safer areas as soon as possible and then to bring them back home," the foreign secretary said.

Referring to India's evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri', he said 360 Indians have been brought back home and another batch of 246 are reaching India soon.

At present, he said around 320 Indians are in Port Sudan and they are being taken to Saudi city of Jeddah.

Also Read

International govts race to rescue diplomats, citizens from Sudan

Khartoum violence: Indian embassy in Sudan advises Indians to not move out

France evacuates 27 people including some Indian nationals from Sudan

India supports peace process and capacity building in South Sudan

Death toll due to unrest in Sudan reaches 270, over 2,600 injured: WHO

EAM discusses situation in Indo-Pacific with his Colombian counterpart

Won't notify fact checking unit for fake news against govt till Jul 5: Govt

Calcutta HC orders NIA probe into violence in Shibpur during Ram Navami

India's growing economy will become more essential for US businesses: USIBC

Mayawati accuses BJP, SP of misusing official machinery to win civic polls

Topics :SudanIndiansrescue

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story