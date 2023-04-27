Home / India News / Calcutta HC orders NIA probe into violence in Shibpur during Ram Navami

The court directed the state police to transfer all records and CCTV footage relating to the matter to the central government within two weeks

Kolkata
Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 11:22 AM IST
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered an NIA investigation into the violence in Shibpur in Howrah district during Ram Navami celebrations.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, a division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam directed for the transfer of investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the West Bengal Police.

In the PIL, Adhikari sought an NIA probe into the violence, during which it was alleged that bombs exploded.

The court directed the state police to transfer all records and CCTV footage relating to the matter to the central government within two weeks.

The Centre was directed to send the documents to the NIA thereafter.

Calcutta High Court Ram Navami clashes West Bengal

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

