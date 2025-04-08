Home / India News / Skill development ministry teams up with WEF for 'India Skills Accelerator'

Skill development ministry teams up with WEF for 'India Skills Accelerator'

The India Skills Accelerator initiative will function as a public-private collaboration platform to enable cross-sectoral efforts for unlocking innovative ideas

The Ministry for Skill Development has completed talks with stakeholders on the government scheme announced in the FY25 Budget to upgrade 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and is drafting guidelines before seeking Cabinet approval, a senior
The Accelerator aims to close these gaps through inclusive upskilling and reskilling, mobilizing investment in lifelong learning, and fostering government-industry collaboration. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 9:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Tuesday said it has collaborated with the World Economic Forum to launch the "India Skills Accelerator" initiative.

The India Skills Accelerator initiative will function as a public-private collaboration platform to enable cross-sectoral efforts for unlocking innovative ideas.

At its core, the Accelerator aims to catalyze change across three critical levels -- by improving awareness and shifting mindsets around future skills needs; increasing collaboration and knowledge sharing among stakeholders; and committing to upgrade institutional structures and policy frameworks to support a more adaptive and responsive skilling ecosystem, the Ministry stated.

The initiative's governance structure includes key stakeholders from public and private sectors, led and co-chaired by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

It will also have two private co-chairs -- Shobana Kamineni, Executive Chairperson of Apollo Health Co; and Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv.

The Accelerator aims to close these gaps through inclusive upskilling and reskilling, mobilizing investment in lifelong learning, and fostering government-industry collaboration.

Also Read

Skill ministry, Meta partner to launch AI assistant for Skill India Mission

PBKS vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Maxwell get Rachin stumped to halt CSK's progress

India's growth trajectory remains strong, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India's best interests will be kept in mind while inking trade pacts: Goyal

Japan interested in joining Nato command for supporting Ukraine's mission

"By enabling agile career transitions, promoting scalable training, and aligning education with industry needs - especially in high-growth sectors like AI, robotics, and energy - the initiative will empower India's youth and drive future-ready workforce development," the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.

The minister emphasized that India's demographic potential can only be realized if skilling systems remain agile, inclusive, and closely aligned with global opportunities and national priorities.

"India today stands at the confluence of three powerful forces - demographic advantage, digital transformation, and a deep developmental commitment. With the world's largest youth population and a vibrant skilling ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to become the Skill Capital of the World," Chaudhary added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Pakistan's ISI behind blast at Punjab BJP leader's residence, says police

Bank fraud: SP leader Vinay Tiwari, firm's MD in ED custody till Apr 11

BJP's foreign policy 'weak-kneed' in dealing with Trump, says Congress

Monsoon 2025: Skymet forecasts normal seasonal rainfall for India

SC directs MCD to launch massive awareness drives for waste segregation

Topics :World Economic ForumIndia’s skill missionSkill development

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story