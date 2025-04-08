Monsoon 2025: Skymet forecasts normal seasonal rainfall for India

The southwest monsoon in 2025 is expected to be ‘normal’ at 103 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), private weather forecasting agency Skymet said on Tuesday.

The forecast carries a model error of plus or minus five per cent.

The LPA for the June to September monsoon months is 868.6 millimetres, according to Skymet, and rainfall between 96–104 per cent of the LPA is considered ‘normal’.

If the actual rains match the forecast, it would bode well for the country’s farm sector and help the government in controlling food inflation in FY26.

The state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) is expected to release its first official forecast for the 2025 monsoon season in the next few days, likely by the middle of this month.

Releasing its first full-fledged official forecast for the 2025 monsoon season, Jatin Singh, managing director of Skymet, said that this year the occurrence of El Nino, which usually disrupts the Indian monsoon, is ruled out.

A ‘neutral’ El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is most likely to be the dominant category during the summer monsoon.

“The remnants of La Nina and ENSO-neutral together will shield the monsoon from any egregious outcome,” Singh said.

He added that the initial forecast of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) would work in tandem with the ENSO for better monsoon prospects.

“Historically, ENSO-neutral coupled with a positive IOD has tended to produce a worthy monsoon. The second half of the season is expected to be better than the primal phase,” Singh said.

Besides the ENSO, the Indian Ocean Dipole is also likely to be ‘neutral’ in 2025, with a propensity to turn positive before the start of the monsoon.

Skymet believes that the ENSO and IOD will be ‘synchronous’ and likely to steer the monsoon towards safe margins in 2025, an official statement said.

Region-wise, Skymet said it expects a good monsoon over western and southern India, while monsoon over the core rainfed zones of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh is expected to be adequate.

“Excess rainfall is likely all along the Western Ghats and more so over Kerala, coastal Karnataka and Goa,” Skymet said.

However, north-east India and hilly parts of north India might receive less than normal rainfall this season.

Probability-wise, Skymet said there is a 40 per cent chance of normal rains in 2025, a 30 per cent chance of the monsoon being ‘above normal’, and a 10 per cent chance of it being ‘excess’.

Skymet also said there is a 15 per cent chance of the monsoon in 2025 being ‘below normal’, and just a 5 per cent chance of it being a drought year.

Month-wise, Skymet said the monsoon in June is expected to be 96 per cent of the LPA, with a 50 per cent chance of it being normal. In July, it is expected to be 102 per cent of the LPA, with a 60 per cent chance of it being normal.

The monsoon in August is expected to be 108 per cent of the LPA, with a 40 per cent chance of it being ‘normal’, while in September it is expected to be 104 per cent of the LPA, with a 60 per cent chance of it being ‘normal’.

July and August are the two most important months in the June to September season.