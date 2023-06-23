'Socialist', 'Secular' missing from Preamble on textbook cover in Telangana



The textbooks were distributed on June 20 as part of the ‘Telangana Education Day’ celebration. The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) in Telangana has landed in a controversy after the cover page of the latest Class 10 Social Studies textbook carried an image of the Preamble without the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ in it.



The words, ‘Socialist’ and ‘Secular’, were added in the Constitution in 1976 through the 42nd amendment. A Social Studies teacher said, “A lesson on the Constitution is part of Class 8 and Class 10 social studies syllabus. While the image of the Preamble of the Constitution in the inside pages has the words, ‘Socialist’ and ‘Secular’, it is the cover page that has such a grave mistake.”



“This happened by oversight and unintentionally while downloading the image at the time of designing the cover,” Reddy said. M Radha Reddy, Director, SCERT, said that a copy of the original Preamble was published on the cover page of the textbooks.



Chava Ravi, secretary of the Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TSUTF), asked how the publisher could erroneously publish an old image of the Preamble without any checks and balances. Reddy said that the error crept in inadvertently.