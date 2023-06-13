Home / India News / Solar power generation up 75% in MP, panels installed at 8,550 places

There has been a 75 per cent rise in the number of places using solar panels to generate electricity in the western part of Madhya Pradesh over a period of one year

Press Trust of India Indore
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 2:36 PM IST
There has been a 75 per cent rise in the number of places using solar panels to generate electricity in the western part of Madhya Pradesh over a period of one year, an official from a power distribution company said on Tuesday.

Electricity was being generated from solar panels at 4,900 places in 15 districts of western Madhya Pradesh in May-June last year, while this number has now increased to 8,550, the spokesperson of Madhya Pradesh western Region Power Distribution Company said.

At present, solar panels have been installed at 8,550 places, which include hospitals, government offices and other premises, besides residences, he said.

Solar panels of total 110 MW are installed at these locations, from which electricity worth at least Rs 5 crore is being generated every month this summer. The panels are installed on the rooftops of buildings at most places, the official said.

Of these, solar panels of 59 MW capacity have been installed in the premises of low-tension consumers of electricity, while solar panels of 51 MW have been installed for high-tension consumers, he said.

Indore has emerged on top in terms of generating solar power in western Madhya Pradesh, where green energy is being produced in this way in at least 5,100 places, the official said.

Notably, the state government is working on a plan to develop Indore as a "solar city".

The official further said that due to the "net metering system" of generating electricity from solar panels and sending it to the grid, the monthly electricity bill of the concerned consumers has reduced by 30 to 60 per cent.

The state government gives subsidies to the consumers for installing solar panels on their rooftops and they also get loans from banks to install the equipment, he said.

Topics :solar power Madhya Pradeshrenewable energy

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

Next Story