Violence continues over nomination filing for Bengal panchayat polls

India News

Local television channels showed police personnel and journalists fleeing as bombs were hurled by unidentified miscreants

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 1:44 PM IST
Bombs were hurled injuring several people at Bhangar in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district as violence continued on day 4 of nomination filing for the panchayat election in the state.

The incident occurred near Bijaygunj Bazaar, within one kilometre of the Block Development Office (BDO) where the nomination papers will be filed.

The local Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA had announced that its panchayat poll candidates will file their nomination papers on Tuesday.

Local television channels showed police personnel and journalists fleeing as bombs were hurled by unidentified miscreants.

The ruling TMC and the opposition ISF accused each other of indulging in violence at Bhangar.

Incidents of violence have been reported since June 9, the first day of nomination filing for the July 8 panchayat election, in several districts of the state.

Topics :bengalWest BengalWB Panchayat Polls

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

