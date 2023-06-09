Sonowal launches 'Sagar Samriddhi' system to track dredging activity

In a bid to add impetus to the centre’s “Waste to Wealth” initiative, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched an online dredging monitoring system called “Sagar Samriddhi.”

The “Sagar Samriddhi” system will aid daily and monthly progress visualisation, monitor dredger performance and downtime monitoring, and keep track of location data, the ministry said.

The National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways, and Coasts (NTCPWC), the technological arm of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), has developed the monitoring system to improve the Draft and Loading Monitor (DLM) system. The shipping ministry said the new monitoring system is expected to bring synergy among multiple input reports before processing real-time dredging reports.

Sonowal said using new technology to monitor dredging was essential so that human error can be minimised. “Major Ports would be able to utilise the monitoring system and bring about significant change in project implementation and bring down the cost of dredging,” the minister said. “This will help in environmental sustainability and will bring down the operational costs of the ports, bringing in more transparency and efficiency”.

Currently, Cochin and Mumbai ports have adopted “Sagar Samriddhi” and New Mangalore Port and Deendayal Port are running the system on a trial basis. All the major ports and the Inland Waterways Authority of India ( lWAl) have been by the ministry to keep track of dredging activity by using the monitoring system.

The ministry expects the monitoring system to reduce the cost of dredging and bring in more transparency and efficiency.

