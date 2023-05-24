Home / India News / Soon, retailers may get restricted from asking for your phone numbers

Soon, retailers may get restricted from asking for your phone numbers

The move is significant since most retailers mandatorily ask for a buyer's phone number as they generate the bill for their purchase

BS Web Team New Delhi
Soon, retailers may get restricted from asking for your phone numbers

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 10:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shopping marts and retail shopkeepers will be restricted from asking for phone numbers from their customers, a report published in The Economic Times (ET) cited a senior government official from the Department of Consumer Affairs.
The unnamed official said that taking customers' phone numbers without their "expressed consent" is a breach of privacy. Taking a customer's phone number will be classified as an unfair trading practice, the report said.

The development assumes significance since most large retailers mandatorily ask for a buyer's phone number as they generate the bill for their purchase and use the data to link it with their loyalty programmes or send promotional messages.
The decision has come in the wake of the department receiving multiple customer complaints about retailers making it mandatory to share their phone numbers. To stop this practice, the Department of Consumer Affairs plans to communicate to all the retailers through industry bodies representing them.

If this were to come to fruition, retailers would have to rearrange their loyalty programmes and stop asking for customers' phone numbers. Talking about the development, the founder of Third Eyesight, Devangshu Dutta, was quoted as saying in the report that this may have implications on the cost for retailers as they use phone numbers to send e-invoices to their customers. This may also result in an environmental impact, he added.

Also Read

Falling behind in online sales, Xiaomi to focus on offline channels

Right to Repair: how to access it, what it covers, and consumer benefits

Asus ROG Phone 6 series phones arrive in India, available at Vijay Sales

Asus launches ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones: Price, specs, and more

Nothing to launch premium smartphone Phone (2) in June-Aug quarter: Details

Law-firm Dentons grows in India as Baker McKenzie, others weigh new rules

India Caucus urges McCarthy to invite Modi for US Congress' joint session

Biden getting requests for Modi's state dinner invite shows excitement: WH

Australia will establish new Consulate General in Bengaluru, says Albanese

Top headlines: Post offices can't change Rs 2,000, new Digital India Bill

Topics :Brand Retailersoffline retailOffline retailersConsumer Protection Billconsumer rightsBS Web ReportsD-MartJioMart

First Published: May 24 2023 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story