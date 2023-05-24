Home / World News / Biden getting requests for Modi's state dinner invite shows excitement: WH

Biden getting requests for Modi's state dinner invite shows excitement: WH

"I think that is a good thing, to get those requests. I think that is important and show why it is critical to continue growing that partnership that we have with India"

Press Trust of India Washington
Biden getting requests for Modi's state dinner invite shows excitement: WH

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 7:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Joe Biden receiving a large number of requests to the state dinner he is hosting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows the excitement level, the White House has said.

I think that is a good thing. That shows the excitement of the prime minister being here on June 22, White House Press Secretary Karine jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference on Tuesday.

She was responding to a question on President Biden receiving a large number of requests from Indian-Americans across his administration, lawmakers and corporate sector leaders seeking an invitation to the much sought after state dinner he and First Lady Jill Biden are hosting for Modi next month.

I think that is a good thing, to get those requests. I think that is important and show why it is critical to continue growing that partnership that we have with India, Jean-Pierre said.

The president and the first lady looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi for the official state visit, which is as we announced, is going to happen on June 22nd, she said.

This will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India, and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and clearly Indians together, the press secretary said.

That is very important to the president. The visit will also strengthen our two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and shared resolve to evaluate our strategic technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy, and space, the official added.

Also Read

US President Joe Biden to host PM Modi for state dinner this summer

No deal has yet been reached, says Joe Biden after debt ceiling talks

Indian American Richard Verma to be Dy Secy of US State Department

White House state dinner draws names from fashion, business, politics

President Biden offers $450 mn for clean energy projects at coal mines

Bulgarian writer wins Int'l Booker Prize for darkly comic memory novel

Australia will establish new Consulate General in Bengaluru, says Albanese

New Jersey firm fined for discriminatory job ads seeking only Indians

Pakistan's total population attains new mark amid economic slump: Report

EU defence ministers fail to agree on new military aid to Ukraine amid war

Topics :Joe BidenNarendra ModiWhite House

First Published: May 24 2023 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story