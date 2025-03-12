Complaint against Mohan Babu over Sooryavansham actor Soundarya's death

A fresh controversy has erupted over the tragic death of actor Sowmya Sathyanarayana, known by her stage name Soundarya, who passed away in a plane crash in 2004. She played a popular role of Radha Singh in the 1999 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Sooryavansham’.

According to a report by NDTV, a complaint has been filed against veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in Andhra Pradesh’s Khammam district, alleging that Soundarya’s death was not an accident but linked to a property dispute.

The complaint, filed by social activist Chittimallu, accuses actor Mohan Babu of pressuring Soundarya and her brother to sell a six-acre property in Shamshabad. When they refused, tensions grew between the two actors. After Soundarya’s death, Mohan Babu allegedly took possession of the land.

Soundarya died on April 17, 2004, in a plane crash while flying to Karimnagar for a political event. She was 31 and reportedly pregnant at the time. Her body was never recovered from the crash site.

The activist has urged authorities to investigate Mohan Babu’s role in the alleged land grab and demanded that the government seize the disputed property. He also sought police protection, claiming he had received threats.

The complaint also mentioned a separate property dispute between Mohan Babu and his son, Manchu Manoj, which had made headlines last year.

No FIR has been registered yet, and Mohan Babu has not responded to the allegations. Authorities are yet to comment on the development.

Soundarya was an Indian actor known for her work in Telugu films. She was considered one of the most successful actresses in Telugu cinema. She also acted in some Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam films. Throughout her career, she won three Nandi Awards, two Karnataka State Film Awards, and six Filmfare Awards South. In 2002, she won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film as a producer for the Kannada movie ‘Dweepa’.