LIVE news: Lilavati hospital ex-trustees accused of siphoning Rs 1,250 crore, 3 cases filed

United States Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance will visit India later this month, according to a report in Politico. This will be JD Vance's second official visit since President Donald Trump took office in January this year. Before India, Vance also visited Germany and France. However, for Usha Vance, it will be her first trip to her ancestral country as the Second Lady of the US.

Usha Vance's parents migrated to the United States in 1986 from India. Her roots in India can be traced back to Andhra Pradesh. She is a Yale graduate lawyer and is also the first Indian-origin Second Lady of the US.